Aaron Mooy: Brighton close to signing Huddersfield midfielder
Brighton are close to signing Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy from Huddersfield.
The Seagulls have been monitoring 28-year-old Mooy for most of the summer but have waited until deadline day to make a move.
Brighton manager Graham Potter is confident the deal with go through before the 17:00 BST deadline.
Mooy joined the Terriers from Manchester City in 2017 and his contract at Huddersfield runs to 2020.
He has scored 11 goals in 120 appearances for the club.