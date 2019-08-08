Tommy Breslin: Gerard Lawlor pays tribute to 'wonderful person'

Breslin led Cliftonville to eight trophies between 2011 and 2015

Cliftonville chairman Gerard Lawlor says he will keep "fantastic memories of a wonderful person" after the sudden death of former Reds boss Tommy Breslin.

Breslin, who guided the Reds to eight trophies in four years, died on Wednesday while on holiday in Spain, aged 58.

"We were blessed to know him and have him in our lives," said Lawlor.

"I suppose that's what we have to be grateful for now."

Breslin took charge of the Solitude side in 2011 and delivered back-to-back league titles in 2013 and 2014.

He stood down from his position in 2015 but briefly returned to the helm following the departure of Gerard Lyttle two years later.

"He bought a bike when he packed in football but there was an itch that he wanted to return to the game at some stage," recalled Lawlor.

"He was missing elements of it, though Tommy being Tommy he wouldn't overly admit that.

Gerard Lyttle was first team coach under Breslin before going on to become Cliftonville manager

"To be truthful we got very close to it before we appointed Paddy but he couldn't get the coaching team he wanted.

"He had a tight group around him and wouldn't do it without them, so we couldn't make it happen.

"But he was at the play-off game at the end of the season and was still a massive supporter of the club and the game."