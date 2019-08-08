Albian Ajeti: West Ham sign Basel striker for £8m

Albian Ajeti has six caps for Switzerland's under-21s

West Ham have signed striker Albian Ajeti from Swiss side Basel for £8m.

Ajeti, 22, scored 15 goals in 35 games last season and was part of the Switzerland squad that competed in the Nations League tournament in June.

"I didn't have to think twice about signing for such a big, traditional club in the Premier League," he said after agreeing a four-year deal.

West Ham have already spent a club record £45m on former France Under-21 forward Sebastien Haller this summer.

Ajeti is the Hammers' sixth signing, following the arrivals of Haller, midfielder Pablo Fornals, defender Goncalo Cardosa and goalkeepers Roberto and David Martin.

It is anticipated Mexican striker Javier Hernandez will remain at London Stadium while Andy Carroll has left.