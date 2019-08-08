Nicolas Dupuis' future as Madagascar coach unclear

French coach Nicolas Dupuis has been combining jobs as coach of Madagascar and as part of the technical team at French side Fleury 91

Frenchman Nicolas Dupuis is still waiting to find out whether he will be retained as coach of Madagascar.

Dupuis has been in charge of the Barea since March 2017 and signed extension until the end of July 2019.

He was rewarded for qualifying Madagascar for its first ever Africa Cup of Nations finals, where they exceeded expectations by reaching the last eight in Egypt.

However the outgoing normalisation committee of the Madagascar Football Federation (FMF) led by Beatrice Atallah, has not committed to a new deal.

"It is no longer in my hands. We've had a remarkable and incredible time together in Madagascar," said Dupuis.

"I understand the situation (within the federation), so this is out of my hands and I cannot say more than that."

The 51-year-old is also part of the technical staff at French fourth-tier side Fleury 91,.

The Barea stunned Nigeria 2-0 en route to topping Group B, and then got the better of DR Congo in a round of 16 thriller, winning 4-2 on penalties after a pulsating 2-2 draw after extra time.