Tyler Magloire: Rochdale sign Blackburn Rovers defender on loan

Tyler Magloire has been at Blackburn since he was nine

League One side Rochdale have signed defender Tyler Magloire on a season-long loan from Blackburn Rovers.

The 20-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Ewood Park side in the summer of 2017.

He has captained Rovers' Under-23 side and made two first-team appearances. His debut came in a 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic last season.

"I personally felt it was the best decision for me as it seemed like the best fit," Magloire said.

