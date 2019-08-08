Garry Thompson: Bradford (Park Avenue) manager sacked after two matches

Garry Thompson was appointed Bradford (Park Avenue) manager in May

Bradford (Park Avenue) have sacked manager Garry Thompson after just two matches in charge.

The Yorkshire club have started the season with back-to-back 5-0 defeats against Curzon Ashton and Guiseley.

Assistant Shaun Gardner has also left the National League North side.

"As a club, we wholly own this decision and would like to place on record our sincere thanks to the pair for their hard work and commitment," said chairman Gareth Roberts.

A club statement added: "We regret Garry and Shaun's time with us has been so short as we really hoped things would work out differently as they are both great guys.

"We understand there will be question marks over our decision after only a few games in charge but hopefully this will allow them to build good careers in the game."

Former Morecambe and Wycombe striker Thompson scored a total of 109 goals in 660 career league games, making his last professional appearance in December.