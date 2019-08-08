George Williams: Forest Green forward out for up to five months with broken leg

George Williams played 46 times for Forest Green last season

Forest Green forward George Williams could be out for up to five months after suffering a broken leg.

The 23-year-old broke his fibula and damaged ankle ligaments playing against Oldham in their opening League Two game, and had surgery on Thursday.

Williams, capped seven times by Wales, made his international debut against the Netherlands in 2014 and was part of their Euro 2016 squad.

The former Fulham player joined Forest Green in June 2018.

"Everything went really well, the surgeon was really happy with it and one of our physios sat through the operation and observed it and we're pleased with how it has gone." manager Mark Cooper explained.