Dominic Thompson: Brentford sign young Arsenal defender
Brentford have signed young defender Dominic Thompson from Premier League side Arsenal on a three-year contract.
The 19-year-old began his career with the Gunners after joining at the age of 12 and helped them reach the FA Youth Cup final in 2018.
Head coach Thomas Frank said: "He's a talented young player and over the past two years his development's increased.
"He can pass the ball well and deliver good crosses and he also has a very good mentality and wants to defend."
