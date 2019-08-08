Bedale AFC unveil sausage and mash themed football kit for new season

The Bedale kit, featuring sausages, peas and mashed potato

Is this the 'wurst' kit in football? Possibly.

Non-league side Bedale AFC have unveiled their new 'sausage and mash' themed away kit for the new season.

The club, who play in the North Riding Football League in North Yorkshire, are sponsored by a local sausage manufacturers and it is the third time they've teamed up to create an eye-catching kit.

This year's effort includes sausages, mashed potato and peas, and there's even a gravy boat on the socks tipping the liquid towards the boots.

The alternative to the club's yellow home shirt, was unveiled at a friendly on Wednesday and £5 from every shirt sale will go to the charity Prostate Cancer UK.

"After we unveiled the first two shirts, the players looked with incredulity, they were aghast and said "no, no, no we can't wear that" but this one they actually said "hey we like it!" chairman Martyn Coombs told BBC Sport.

"I think they like being the centre of attention and the notoriety."

The club's previous 'sausage kits' caused a stir, featuring on American, French and Norwegian television.

The 2018 shirt had the words "'You'll Never Pork Alone" on the back

The 2017 kit, a shirt emblazoned with hundreds of sausages with pink shorts, was named the seventh worst kit in the world and 2018's 'hot dog' kit, including a bun, ketchup and mustard, made the top three.

The club have some strong competition, La Hoya's Broccoli kit and Deportivo Palencia's 'inside-out' kit, but hope this year's design could see them take the title of 'worst kit in football'.

"If this one is named the worst kit then that's it, it'll be our last one," Coombs said.

"Although, I quite like the idea of Toad in the Goal. If we could do one with a Yorkshire Pudding maybe we will do another.

"It's a bit of fun but the serious bit is it helps raise money for prostate cancer."