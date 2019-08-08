Adam Nagy: Bristol City sign Hungary midfielder from Bologna

From the section

Adam Nagy played 16 games for Serie A side Bologna last season

Bristol City have signed midfielder Adam Nagy from Bologna on a three-year deal, although terms are undisclosed.

The Hungary international, 24, played 16 games for the Serie A club last term, his third season at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Nagy has made 88 career appearances in total, including 31 for hometown club Ferencvaros in Budapest.

"His energy and style of play will fit our team seamlessly," boss Lee Johnson said.

"I'm delighted he has chosen us over a number of other possibilities."

