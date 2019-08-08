Charlton Athletic: Sam Field and Jonathan Leko join from West Bromwich Albion

From the section

Sam Field is an England Under-20 international

Charlton Athletic have signed Sam Field and Jonathan Leko on season-long loan deals from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Midfielder Field, 21, scored one goal in 18 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies last season.

Leko, 20, scored once in seven senior outings in 2018-19, and notched one goal in two games for Albion's under-21s in the Football League Trophy.

The forward spent time on loan at Bristol City during the 2017-18 season.

