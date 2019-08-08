Luke Steele: Millwall sign Nottingham Forest goalkeeper on loan

From the section

Luke Steele joined Nottingham Forest last summer and featured twice in the Championship in 2018-19

Championship side Millwall have signed Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Luke Steele on loan until January 2020.

The 34-year-old former Barnsley, Panathinaikos and Bristol City man featured seven times for the Reds in all competitions last season.

The Lions have moved to bolster their options in goal after Frank Fielding was ruled out for "a sustained spell" with a quadriceps injury.

Steele becomes Millwall's ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

