Bobby Reid: Fulham and Bristol City keen on Cardiff City forward

Forward Bobby Reid scored five goals in 29 games for Cardiff last season and started against Wigan on Saturday

Fulham are interested in a deal for Cardiff City forward Bobby Reid, with Bristol City also keen on a potential move for their former player.

The Bluebirds would want to recoup the fee they paid Bristol for the 26-year-old in June 2018, thought to be around an initial £8.5m.

Reid scored five goals in 29 appearances for Cardiff last season.

It comes with the Championship club closing in on a deal to sign Birmingham City striker Isaac Vassell.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock would look to add further signings if Reid leaves Cardiff City Stadium for either of their Championship rivals.

The Bluebirds are seeking to bounce straight back to the Premier League after relegation last season.

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland defender Greg Cunningham is set to leave Cardiff City for a loan with Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Cunningham, 28, has made only eight appearances for Cardiff since his £4m switch from Preston North End in the summer of 2018.

The former Manchester City trainee has been keen to gain first-team football, having had to play second fiddle to Joe Bennett.

