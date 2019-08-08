Lea Le Garrec: Brighton Women sign France midfielder

Lea Le Garrec played against England for France in the quarter-finals of Women's Euro 2017

Women's Super League club Brighton & Hove Albion have signed France midfielder Lea Le Garrec from French club Guingamp for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has signed a one-year deal with Brighton, subject to receiving international clearance.

Seagulls boss Hope Powell said: "It is a pleasure to welcome Lea. She is someone with plenty of experience of playing at the very highest level."

Le Garrec's other former clubs have included Paris St-Germain and Evreux.

