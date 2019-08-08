Bury given deadline to avoid EFL expulsion after having third game suspended

Bury's first two League One matches of the season were also suspended by the EFL

Bury have been given 14 days to avoid being expelled from the EFL after having their Carabao Cup tie with Sheffield Wednesday suspended.

The EFL previously called off Bury's games against MK Dons and Accrington.

The League One club had been given a deadline of Wednesday to show the EFL a plan to pay off outstanding creditors.

But after not providing "the clarity required" they have now had a third game suspended and given two weeks to meet the EFL's insolvency policy.

"Despite continued efforts, regular communication and dialogue with [Bury chairman] Mr Steve Dale and his team, the required evidence has not been forthcoming," EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans said.

"Albeit regretfully, the board has been left with no choice but to take the action it has."

The EFL said they would continue to work "constructively with the club and Mr Dale" to obtain the details required to avoid calling off further fixtures.

BBC Radio Manchester have contacted Bury for comment.

Financially-troubled Bury's first-round match against the Owls had been due to take place at Hillsborough on Tuesday, 13 August.

The club have already been given a 12-point deduction for the season after entering into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) - which is classed as an insolvency event by the EFL - to try to clear some of their debts.

The Shakers saw a winding-up petition against them dismissed by the High Court on 31 July, while Dale claimed the EFL were "working against" them, to which Jevans later said that the league was "not standing in the way" of the club's survival.

The EFL had previously issued the club with a withdrawal of membership notice - which was itself suspended since 25 July. But this has now been lifted, with the Shakers given until 23 August to prove their financial viability or face expulsion.

Bury, who won promotion from League Two last season, have also previously been referred to an independent disciplinary panel after their opening-day fixture against MK Dons was suspended.