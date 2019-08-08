Steve Morison: Shrewsbury Town turn on-loan striker's signing into one-year deal

Steve Morison (centre) made his Shrewsbury debut in Saturday's 1-0 home win over Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town have turned veteran on-loan Millwall striker Steve Morison's signing into a permanent deal.

Morison, 35, who was in the last year of his existing deal at Championship side Millwall, originally signed for Town on 1 July on a season's loan.

But he has now penned a one-year contract, to free up another loan for the League One club, who had used four of their permitted five loan signings.

"Moro has come in and hit the ground running", said Town boss Sam Ricketts.

"Between us, we have decided to make that loan deal a permanent one. It shows that he is enjoying it here and certainly wants to stay. It guarantees he will be with us for the rest of the season."

It also confirms that Morison has played his last game for Millwall, after scoring 92 goals for the club in 336 appearances spread over three spells - the first from 2009 to 2011, then on loan from Leeds United in 2013-14 and back permanently at The Den from 2015 to 2019.

Morison is just 12 short of 200 career goals, having netted 188 with Northampton Town, Stevenage, Millwall, Norwich City and Leeds.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.