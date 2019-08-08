Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal loan forward to Leeds United for the season
Arsenal have loaned forward Eddie Nketiah to Championship side Leeds United on a season-long basis.
The 20-year-old has played 19 first-team games for the Premier League club, all but three of them as a substitute, scoring three goals in the process.
He made his debut for the Gunners in September 2017 as a substitute in their 4-2 Europa League win against Belarusian side BATE Borisov.
Nketiah is Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa's sixth signing of the summer window.
The England Under-21 international joins Jack Clarke, Helder Costa, Jack Harrison, Illan Meslier and Ben White at Elland Road for this season.
