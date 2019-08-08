Josh Dacres-Cogley: Birmingham defender joins Crawley on loan after signing new deal

Josh Dacres-Cogley has made 25 first-team appearances for Birmingham, including in Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat at Portsmouth

Birmingham City defender Josh Dacres-Cogley has signed a new contract with the club and joined Crawley Town on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old's existing deal with Blues was due to run out at the end of the season but now runs to June 2021.

"I know Josh from my time at Birmingham and I think he is a young player with potential," said boss Gabriele Cioffi.

"He can play on the right or left, is athletic and physical and I am sure he will be a big asset to our squad."

Meanwhile, Crawley have also signed 18-year-old goalkeeper Alfie Jones following his release by MK Dons in the summer.

Jones, who has never played a first-team game, has agreed a two-year contract.

