Cameron Carter-Vickers: Tottenham defender joins Stoke on season-long loan

Southend-born Cameron Carter-Vickers has played eight times for the United States

Stoke City have signed Tottenham's United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old centre-back is the ninth player to join the Potters during the summer transfer window.

Carter-Vickers has yet to make a Premier League appearance for Spurs.

He spent all of last season on loan at Swansea City and also had half-season spells in the Championship with Ipswich Town and Sheffield United in the 2017-18 campaign.

"Cameron's arrival strengthens our central defensive resources which is something we made a priority after Ryan Shawcross suffered his unfortunate injury," Stoke manager Nathan Jones told the club website.

"He's a highly promising young player who has already shown that the Championship holds no fears for him."

