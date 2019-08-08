Joao Cancelo targets Kyle Walker's spot as Man City's right-back

Joao Cancelo has won 14 caps for Portugal

Joao Cancelo says he "dreams" of being the best right-back in the world and is ready to challenge for Kyle Walker's spot at Manchester City.

Portugal defender Cancelo, 25, has joined the Premier League champions from Juventus for £60m, with Danilo going the other way for £34.1m.

City signed England international Walker in a £50m deal two years ago.

"As a player I like new challenges. I was aware of the competition I would find here," said Cancelo.

"I'm aware how Kyle Walker is one of the best players, a great player, but I always love challenges and bring myself to the limit. I'm going to compete with him and try to get my place in the starting XI.

"It will be up to the manager to choose one or the other but I promise I will try to work hard and compete as best as I can."

The former Benfica and Valencia defender has signed a contract until the summer of 2025 and becomes City's second most expensive transfer of the window after they paid Atletico Madrid £62.8m for midfielder Rodri.

"I always have the dream to be the best right-back and best player in my position and only playing with the best can you achieve that. Manchester City has the best players and is a great place to develop.

"Kyle Walker is a great player but the more competition you have the better to improve and grow as a player."

City will also sign 19-year-old defender Pedro Porro from Girona, their sister club in Spain.

It is anticipated that City will pay an initial fee of around 6m euros (£5.5m), before immediately loaning him to Real Valladolid for the season.

World's most expensive full-backs

Lucas Hernandez (£68m): Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich, March 2019.

Joao Cancelo (£60m): Juventus to Manchester City, August 2019.

Benjamin Mendy (£52m): Monaco to Manchester City, July 2017.

Kyle Walker (£45m): Tottenham to Manchester City, July 2017.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£45m): Crystal Palace to Manchester United, June 2019.