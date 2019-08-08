Ryan Sessegnon: Tottenham sign £25m Fulham winger

Sessegnon made six assists in the Premier League last season

Tottenham have signed England Under-21 winger Ryan Sessegnon for £25m from Fulham on a five-year deal.

Spurs have an option to extend Sessegnon's contract by a year and the fee for the 19-year-old could rise to £30m with performance-related add-ons.

Midfielder Josh Onomah, 22, moves to Craven Cottage as part of the deal.

Tottenham are also expected to sign Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso on loan with an obligation to buy.

Lo Celso, who has 19 caps for Argentina, joined Betis on a permanent deal in April after spending the season on loan from Paris St-Germain. He made 45 appearances for the La Liga club in all competitions last season, scoring 16 goals.

Meanwhile, Spurs could be set to lose midfielder Christian Eriksen as the 27-year-old Denmark international is understood to want a fresh challenge after six years at White Hart Lane.

Eriksen was linked with a move to Manchester United, but they have ended their pursuit of him.

Tottenham have ended their interest in a loan move for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The 27-year-old Brazil international, who joined Barca from Liverpool in a deal worth £142m in January 2018, worked with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino during a loan spell with Espanyol in 2012.

He has scored 21 goals in 76 appearances for Barcelona but has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG.

United States centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers has joined Championship side Stoke City on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old made his senior international debut in 2017 and came up through the youth ranks at Spurs.

The Premier League transfer window closes at 17:00 BST on Thursday.