Ismaila Sarr: Watford sign Senegal winger from Rennes for club record fee

Sarr has played 26 times for Senegal, scoring four goals

Watford have completed the signing of Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr from Rennes for a club record fee.

Sarr, 21, has joined for a reported fee of over £25m, surpassing the £18.5m the Hornets paid for Andre Gray in 2017.

He has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road and joins having impressed for Rennes, scoring 13 goals in 50 matches last season.

Sarr joins Danny Welbeck, Craig Dawson and Tom Dele-Bashiru as first-team signings made by the club this summer.

Sarr, who has played 26 times for Senegal, won the Coupe de France with Rennes last season, scoring the decisive fifth penalty in their shootout win over Paris St-Germain.