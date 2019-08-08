Leicester confirm Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha succeeds father as chairman

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha's father was killed in a helicopter crash in October

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has been formally named as chairman of Leicester City, succeeding his late father Vichai.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed along with four other passengers when his helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium last October.

Aiyawatt has been acting chairman and said it was a "privilege" to now be confirmed in the role.

"It feels like there is so much more to come," the 34-year-old added.

"It is a privilege to become the next chairman of this great club and to lead the Leicester City family into the next chapter of what has already been an extraordinary story."

The Srivaddhanaprabha family took over Leicester in 2010 and helped the club return to the Premier League in 2014 before winning the title in 2015-16.

Last season Aiyawatt oversaw the dismissal of former manager Claude Puel in February and the appointment of Brendan Rodgers, who guided the Foxes to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League.

He said he would now pursue his father's dream of seeing the club move to a new training base next summer and the potential expansion of the King Power Stadium.

"As we approach the start of the new season, there is genuine excitement and positivity among our supporters and in the football community about what we can achieve," he added.

"We have an exciting young squad, an outstanding manager and backroom staff, and a well-structured and sustainable off-pitch operation, all backed by an energised and engaged supporter base."

Leicester begin their Premier League campaign at home to Wolves on Sunday.