Leonardo Da Silva Lopes & Matthew Pennington: Hull City bring in duo

Leonardo Da Silva Lopes made just two starts for Wigan, the last coming in their FA Cup third-round tie with West Brom in January

Hull City have signed Wigan Athletic midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes for an undisclosed fee and Everton defender Matthew Pennington on a season's loan.

Da Silva Lopes, 20, has signed a three-year deal at Hull, who have an option to extend his stay by a further year.

Pennington, 24, spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town and played 24 times for Leeds in the 2017-18 season.

He has also played seven Premier League games for Everton, scoring in the 3-1 loss at Liverpool in April 2017.

Lopes moved to Wigan for an undisclosed fee a year ago from Peterborough United, but made just three appearances and spent the second half of last season on loan at Gillingham.

He made 108 appearances for Posh having come up through their academy and played under Hull's former Peterborough boss Grant McCann at London Road.

"I'm really excited to be here and I'm really looking forward to working with Grant McCann again," Lopes told the Hull City website.

"I'm still young and I still have a lot to learn, but I believe that Hull City is the right club to help me do that and I am looking forward to my future here."