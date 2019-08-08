Luke Bolton, Izzy Brown & James Bree: Luton Town sign trio on deadline day

From the section

James Bree has made 21 league appearances for Aston Villa

Luton Town have signed Aston Villa defender James Bree, Chelsea forward Izzy Brown and Manchester City winger Luke Bolton on season-long loan deals.

Bree, 21, has played 28 times for Villa since joining the club from Barnsley in January 2017 and ended last season on loan at Ipswich.

Brown, 22, spent last season on loan at Leeds United but injury restricted him to just two appearances.

Bolton, 19, played 10 times during a loan spell with Wycombe in 2018-19.

All three players could feature for the Hatters in Saturday's Championship trip to Cardiff.