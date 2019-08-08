Jacob Greaves: Hull City defender signs new deal and joins Cheltenham on loan
Hull City have loaned centre-back Jacob Greaves to Cheltenham for six months, after tying the defender to a three-year contract extension.
Greaves, 18, has been with the Tigers since the age of eight and signed his first professional deal in April.
He is yet to make his first-team debut and has been sent on loan to the League Two club for senior experience.
"It's an important step for me and I was only too happy to commit my future to the club," Greaves said.
"First-team football is the next big step for me."
