Jacob Greaves: Hull City defender signs new deal and joins Cheltenham on loan

Jacob Greaves has been at Hull since the age of eight

Hull City have loaned centre-back Jacob Greaves to Cheltenham for six months, after tying the defender to a three-year contract extension.

Greaves, 18, has been with the Tigers since the age of eight and signed his first professional deal in April.

He is yet to make his first-team debut and has been sent on loan to the League Two club for senior experience.

"It's an important step for me and I was only too happy to commit my future to the club," Greaves said.

"First-team football is the next big step for me."