FAI Cup: Darren McCauley set for Wexford encounter

Derry City have won three games in a row and head into Friday's FAI CUp ties against Wexford as heavy favourites

FAI Cup: Derry City v Wexford Venue: Brandywell Date: Friday, 9 August Coverage:Live commentary from 19:30 BST on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Darren McCauley is set for a return to first-team action in Derry City's FAI Cup tie with Wexford at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes host the First Division outfit in the first round of the competition, with manager Declan Devine saying McCauley has proven his fitness.

"Darren has done well in training after some niggles and knocks," said Devine.

"We'll go with an attack-minded team and a lot of experience, we don't want there to be an upset."

Derry head into the game off the back of three wins in a row and Devine has emphasised that he won't accept his side letting their guard down against lower league opposition.

"We'll treat them with the upmost respect," added the Derry boss, "There are no guarantees and we don't want to be on the end of a shock.

"We're in a good place at the moment and I think the most important thing is getting into the next round, then we're three games away from the final."

David Parkhouse has scored 16 goals this season for the Candystripes, including four in an EA Sports Cup semi-final win over Waterford

The north-west outfit beat Waterford 4-2 to reach the EA Sports Cup final and are up to third in the League of Ireland table.

David Parkhouse scored four times for the Candystripes, with Devine believing the forward has more goals to his game.

"His target was 20 but now it has to be 25," said Devine, "I think there are more goals in him, but overall to have 15 goal scorers across the squad, having brought in 23 players, is not a bad statistic.

"We're into the last 10 weeks of the season and we've got that momentum to push on in the league and try to get to a second final," added the 45-year-old, who said Friday's cup tie is about mindset.

"The players have been outstanding so far but on the day it's down to what frame of mind we come in.

"We can't look at what league Wexford are in and will just have to dictate the tempo an intensity from the off.

"We've a proud tradition in the cup but we will respect them and show them the level they deserve. If we play to our potential we should be okay."