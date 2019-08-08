Ovie Ejaria: Reading re-sign Liverpool midfielder on season-long loan

Ovie Ejaria made 16 league appearances for Reading last season

Championship club Reading have re-signed Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old, who was also on loan with the Royals for the second half of last term, arrives with a view to a permanent transfer to Berkshire.

"I am thrilled he has agreed to join us again," said Royals boss Jose Gomes.

"[We] already know all about the quality Ovie possesses, the impact he can make at this level and the respect he commands within the dressing room."