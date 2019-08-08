Alex Greenwood: Lyon sign Manchester United and England left-back for 40,000 euros
Women's Champions League winners Lyon have signed England left-back Alex Greenwood from Manchester United for 40,000 euros (£36,900) after finalising personal terms.
The 25-year-old, who was part of the Lionesses' squad at this summer's World Cup, has signed a one-year contract.
United agreed to sell Greenwood - their captain - to the French club on Sunday.
Lyon say the fee for the ex-Everton, Notts County and Liverpool defender could rise to 60,000 euros (£55,350).
Greenwood joins fellow-Lionesses Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Izzy Christiansen at the French champions, who beat Barcelona in May's European final.
That 4-1 victory saw Lyon secure a fourth consecutive Women's Champions League title.