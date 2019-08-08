Trevoh Chalobah: Huddersfield Town sign Chelsea midfielder on season-long loan

Trevoh Chalobah spent last season on loan at Ipswich

Huddersfield Town have signed Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Ipswich, making 43 league appearances as they suffered relegation from the Championship.

The England Under-20 international could play against QPR on Saturday.

"I am very happy to welcome Trevoh to Huddersfield as I believe he is one of the top players in his age group," boss Jan Siewert told the club website.

Chalobah arrives at the John Smith's Stadium on the day Terriers midfielder Aaron Mooy joined Premier League club Brighton on a season-long loan.