Clarke Oduor: Barnsley sign Leeds United full-back on four-year deal

Clarke Oduor is the third player to join Barnsley from Leeds this summer after defender Aapo Halme and forward Mallik Wilks

Barnsley have signed Leeds United left-back Clarke Oduor for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old made one appearance for Leeds, coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup defeat at QPR last season.

Oduor, who can also play left midfield, could make his debut for the Tykes at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

"It's great that Barnsley have faith in me and they want me so much and, for me personally, it's a great boost," he told the club website.