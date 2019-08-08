Midtjylland 2-4 Rangers: Steven Gerrard says side have gone up level in Europe

Media playback is not supported on this device Goals: Midtjylland 2-4 Rangers

Rangers proved they have "gone up a level" and "grown up" in Europe by defeating Midtjylland in Europa League qualifying, says Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox side earned a fine 4-2 win in Denmark in the first leg of their third round tie to take back to Ibrox.

Rangers reached the group stage of the competition last year and are now just 270 minutes from potentially matching that feat.

"I'm very proud of the performance," manager Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"I believe we've grown up. I'm not sure we had this performance in us last year. Yeah, we go away to Villarreal and perform very well but I think we've gone up a level.

"Some of the goals we scored tonight were fantastic. I have nothing but praise for my players."

Rangers were three goals ahead after 56 minutes, with Alfredo Morelos, Joe Aribo and Nikola Katic all on target.

Two goals in five minutes from the hosts threatened to stun the visitors before Scott Arfield struck late on.

"We did have a bit of a wobble but we have come away from home, scored four goals, some outstanding individual performances," added Gerrard.

"It's a great result but it's only half-time and there's a lot of work to do so we need to go and carry out the game plan in the second leg exactly like the boys did tonight because I thought we were very close to a perfect performance.

"I know we conceded a couple of goals but the idea was to be mid-block, be aggressive, slide and play as a team. Be difficult to play against."