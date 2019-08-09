Irish Premiership: McLaughlin has filled me with confidence – McMenamin

McMenamin scored Cliftonville's opener against Barry Town in the Europa League qualifiers

Cliftonville's Conor McMenamin has credited manager Paddy McLaughlin for his upturn in form as the new Irish Premiership season begins.

Having found himself out of favour under Barry Gray, McMenamin has emerged as a key figure since McLaughlin's appointment in February.

"I can't thank Paddy enough for what he's done for me," said McMenamin, as Cliftonville prepare to face Coleraine.

"For me, he believes in what I can do, and he's filled me with confidence."

The 23-year-old has repaid McLaughlin's faith, proving a reliable goalscorer in big games in recent months after strikes in the last season's play-off wins over Coleraine and Glentoran as well as this summer's Europa League clashes with Barry Town and Haugesund.

"I've been on a great run of form but it's my hard work being rewarded," added McMenamin.

"I haven't been this excited for a season to start in a long time."

Cliftonville, who are mourning the death of legendary manager Tommy Breslin, face a tough start to the season with Coleraine, Glenavon and Crusaders in their first three games.

While McMenamin believes the Reds can beat any team in league the "on their day", he has called on his teammates to produce results on a consistent basis from the outset - something they failed to do last season.

Glentoran and Larne threaten to upset the established order in the Irish Premiership, but the former Linfield youngster is more concerned with the teams above the Reds.

"We can't let the gap get any bigger," he said.

"The team we have at the minute is far better than fifth place. We'll not be settling for fifth this season. We're aiming to narrow the gap on Linfield and Crusaders.

"Consistency is key. We had the best home form last season, so we need to find those results on the road.

McMenamin helped Cliftonville to a European spot via the end of the season play-offs

"We need to get that stability and not rely on the boys up front scoring two or three every week - we need to start winning ugly.

Last season's league campaign was often a case of one step forward, two steps back, with the Reds managing 19 wins but 15 defeats, the most they've suffered in one season since 2003/04.

"Last season, it may have been a win then a defeat or a draw," said McMenamin.

"We know we're good enough. If we want to break into the top, we need to show consistency. We're going to have defeats and bad times throughout the year, but we have to be more prepared to deal with that than we were last year."

Cliftonville face Coleraine at the Showgrounds on Saturday before welcoming Glenavon to Solitude on Tuesday evening.