Charlie Mulgrew: Wigan Athletic sign Blackburn Rovers defender on loan
-
- From the section Wigan
Wigan Athletic have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew - 17 hours after the transfer window closed.
The Latics say the English Football League were satisfied the paperwork for the 33-year-old Scotland defender was submitted before Thursday's deadline.
Former Celtic man Mulgrew has played 108 times for Rovers since joining the Championship side in 2016.
The set-piece specialist scored 10 league goals last season.
Mulgrew adds to Wigan's deadline day signings of Leeds left-back Tom Pearce and Wolves forward Bright Enobakhare.
- Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.