Gareth Barry: West Bromwich Albion to re-sign veteran midfielder

Now and then. Gareth Barry made his debut as a 17-year-old for Aston Villa and went on to play for Manchester City and Everton before joining West Brom in August 2017

Gareth Barry is set to re-sign for West Bromwich Albion just weeks after his deal ended at the Championship club.

Former England midfielder Barry, 38, was a free agent, with his contract at The Hawthorns having expired in June.

He stayed at the club during pre-season as he recuperated from a knee operation he had towards the end of last season.

"Barry is doing very well now and is out there running again and on the way back to fitness," manager Slavan Bilic told the club website.

"It is our plan to sign him again when he has done that. He is a very valuable figure and his experience is important.

"We have many new players to the club and young players who have not much experience and it is important that you are able to have experienced players available to help them when the going gets tough."

Barry has 53 England caps and has played 653 times in the Premier League - more appearances than anyone else since the top flight was rebranded in 1992.