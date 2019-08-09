Hearts: Loic Damour signs after leaving Cardiff

From the section

Loic Damour played four times for Cardiff last term

Hearts have signed defensive midfielder Loic Damour on a four-year deal after he left Cardiff City.

The 28-year-old made 32 appearances in his first season in Wales as they won promotion to the Premier League.

However, he made just two top flight substitute appearances last term as Cardiff were relegated.

Damour - who started his career at Strasbourg in his homeland - could make his Hearts debut against Ross County on Saturday, pending clearance.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.