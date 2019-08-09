Neil Etheridge: Cardiff City goalkeeper out for up to eight weeks

Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge impressed in the Premier league last season

Cardiff City will be without goalkeeper Neil Etheridge for six to eight weeks with a grade 3 hamstring tear.

The 29-year-old was injured during the Bluebirds' opening Championship 3-2 defeat at Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Etheridge was one of Cardiff's stand-out performers last season as they battled Premier League relegation and his absence will be a huge blow.

The goalkeeper will also miss the Philippines' first two 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Syria and Guam.

Manager Neil Warnock says the long drive to Wigan may have been in factor in the injury: "We are looking, one or two lads have got stiff hamstrings.

"We did six and a half hours on the bus on Friday which won't happen again, we left it a bit too late, we couldn't get a flight. It can't have helped.

"Neil is going to be a couple of months. He just has to rehabilitate his leg."

Cardiff's other goalkeeper choices include Joe Day, signed from Newport County this summer, and Alex Smithies.

One of the two is set to start the home league match against Luton Town on Saturday.