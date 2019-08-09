Huddersfield Town: FA charges club with breaching kit rules after controversial Paddy Power shirt

Paddy Power's sash down the Huddersfield Town kit breached rules over the size of a sponsor's logo

Huddersfield Town have been charged by the Football Association with breaking kit and advertising rules.

It comes after a controversial shirt was worn in pre-season as part of a sponsorship deal with Paddy Power.

The bookmaker's name was displayed in a sash across the club's shirt in a pre-season friendly at Rochdale, which the FA say was in breach of regulations.

The club is accused of breaking the rules surrounding the size of slogan allowed on a player's shirt.

Huddersfield have been given until 16 August to respond.

The shirt was a spoof, with the deal actually seeing the club remove their sponsor's name from the front of their kit as part of a campaign by the Irish bookmaker.

"When we announced the kit, we knew the design would cause quite a negative stir and that was part of the campaign," Huddersfield's commercial director Sean Jarvis told BBC Radio Leeds after the club's real kit was unveiled last month.

The FA asked the Terriers for the their observations about the shirts, which have since been auctioned and raised more than £30,000 for charity.

Paddy Power have agreed similar deals to 'unsponsor' the shirts of Newport County, Motherwell, Macclesfield Town and Southend United.

What are the FA's rules on shirt sponsorship?

The FA's rules on shirt sponsorship state that logos can appear on shirts provided they meet the following rules: