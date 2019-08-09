Bolton Wanderers v Coventry City: EFL tells Sky Blues game will go ahead

Bolton Wanderers began the 2019-20 League One season on -12 points after entering administration in May

Bolton's League One match against Coventry is set to go ahead after the club started ticket sales for the game.

Coventry say they have had confirmation from the English Football League that Saturday's game will be played.

Tickets had been scheduled to go on sale at 09:00 BST on Wednesday but they will now go on sale at a lower price.

On Thursday, Bolton's takeover by Football Ventures was suspended after Laurence Bassini was awarded a court order blocking the sale of the club.

A takeover of Bolton, who have been in administration since May, had been "on the brink of completion" according to the club's joint administrator Paul Appleton.

"At around 10:45 BST, we received contact from the EFL that they intend for the fixture to go ahead," Sky Blues chief executive Dave Boddy said.

"This has been a very frustrating situation for us, as we try to prepare for a game, and for our supporters, as they try to prepare to support their team in that game.

"At the same time, we totally understand the situation that Bolton find themselves in and I'm sure all our fans will join us in sympathising with their staff and their supporters over this."

The Trotters, who have not yet sold any season tickets while they seek to be taken over, did not give a reason for the delay in tickets being sold.

Saturday's fixture is the first game Bolton will host since April, after their final home game of last season against Brentford was called off.

Bolton's first game of the season against Wycombe was under threat of suspension, before the EFL said on 30 July that Wanderers had "met the requirements of the league, subject to the completion of formal documentation" to show their financial viability.