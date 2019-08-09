Bobby Reid: Striker wanted deadline-day move to Fulham from Cardiff

Bobby Reid scored five goals in 27 Premier League appearances last season for Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says striker Bobby Reid wanted to leave the club for Championship rivals Fulham.

Reid, 26, made a shock deadline-day loan move to Fulham, which is set to be turned into a permanent move.

Warnock said he understood the "consternation" among Cardiff fans about Reid's departure.

However the Cardiff boss added: "We will never let the individuals upset the apple cart, we're back and our season starts tomorrow."

Warnock drafted in striker Isaac Vassell, from Birmingham City and Bristol City and midfielder Marlon Pack on the last day of the summer window.

But it was the unexpected move of Reid - signed from Bristol City for £8.5m in the summer of 2018 - which was eye catching.

"There's bound to be consternation, you can't blame fans for that. It was about three weeks ago that I had a phone call from his agent saying, 'Hypothetically if we got a big bid for him would you consider it?'" said Warnock.

"I said, 'No, not at all. I am building a team around him this year unless you come with £20m or something silly like that.' That was it as far I was concerned.

"Then about 10 days to two weeks later he rang me again and asked if I had considered it. So I knew there was something below the surface. You wait until you see what's coming to the top and as it's turned out it's Fulham he's set his heart on going to."

Despite the loss of Reid, Warnock insisted he was happier with his squad now the transfer window has closed than he was when it first opened, as Cardiff look to bounce back from their opening-day defeat to Wigan.

"You know what my teams are built on. If a player thinks he's better elsewhere, you can't blame them. I've always said if anyone wants to leave my club they always can," said Warnock.

"I was very disappointed but agents are agents. Unless a player moves they don't get paid do they? It's one of those things, I was very disappointed with the way the agent went about it.

"It came down from his agent and that's got everything rolling. I asked him the situation and he said he would prefer to go to Fulham.

"They are everyone's favourites to go up. It doesn't always work like that and we will try to prove that and move on. I'm happier with the squad now the window has finished."

Warnock insisted there had been no personal rift with Reid and when the deal is made permanent the club will make a profit on what they paid for the former Bristol City striker.

Deadline-day recruits Pack and Vassell are eligible to start in Saturday's first home game of the season against Luton Town.

Summer signing Robert Glatzel, a £5.5m recruit from Heidenheim, could also make his debut after being ruled out of last Saturday's defeat at Wigan through suspension.