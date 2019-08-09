Zander Clark: St Johnstone goalkeeper signs two-year extension

Zander Clark concede seven times in St Johnstone's Scottish Premiership opener against Celtic

Goalkeeper Zander Clark has signed a two-year extension to his contract at St Johnstone, which ties him to the club until May 2022.

Clark, 27, has made 100 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side since 2015 and helped Tommy Wright's side to a seventh-placed finish last term.

He broke the club's top-flight consecutive clean sheet record last term with a six-match run.

However, he conceded seven in the season opener against Celtic last week.