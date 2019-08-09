New BBC Sport NI iPlayer Highlights programme and Podcast for NIFL Premiership

Joel Taggart and Nicola McCarthy will present a new Irish League podcast and a new Saturday evening iPlayer highlights programme

BBC Sport NI's coverage of the NIFL Premiership is to be further enhanced with the launch of two new programmes for the 2019-20 season.

A new Premiership highlights programme, titled 'NIFL Premiership Highlights' will be available on BBC iPlayer every Saturday evening throughout the season.

The programme will feature the goals and action from each round of matches.

Alongside the highlights, BBC Sport NI will also introduce a new Podcast - 'Irish League Behaviour'.

Presented by Joel Taggart, it will feature regulars contributors including Liam Beckett and Darren Fullerton as well as special guests.

The show will take a light-hearted look at all the latest news and talking points around the league and will be available weekly via BBC Sounds on Thursdays.

The first 'NIFL Premiership Highlights' BBC iPlayer programme will be available on Saturday 10 August and will be presented by former Northern Ireland international and ex-Manchester City club reporter Nicola McCarthy, who has joined BBC Sport NI's football presentation team.

Nicola McCarthy said: "I am delighted to have joined the BBC Sport NI team ahead of the start of an exciting campaign. I am really looking forward to helping to tell the story of the NIFL Premiership in a dynamic way and to bringing all the goals and action in this brand-new show."

Joel Taggart added: "The one thing that is certain is that there is always something to talk about when it comes to the NIFL Premiership! We have a great panel of pundits and over the course of the season we'll be taking 'Irish League Behaviour' on the road to get opinion from players, managers and most importantly fans."

As well as the 'NIFL Premiership Highlights' programme and 'Irish League Behaviour', BBC Sport NI will broadcast 10 Premiership games live over the season, plus two live Irish Cup fixtures and the Irish Cup Final live.

There will also be results and action on Final Score every Saturday and comprehensive coverage of the league on the BBC Sport NI website with live commentary and updates on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster.