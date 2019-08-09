Halil Dervisoglu: Brentford to sign Sparta Rotterdam forward in January

Rotterdam-born Halil Dervisoglu qualifies to play for Turkey through his family heritage

Brentford have agreed a deal to sign Halil Dervisoglu from Dutch Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam in January 2020.

The 19-year-old Turkey youth international scored 11 goals in 36 appearances last season as Sparta were promoted via the play-offs.

The terms of the forward's move to the Championship club and the length of his contract are undisclosed.

"Halil is a great talent and there is more to come from him," Bees head coach Thomas Frank told the club website.

"I have a lot of faith in the players we have as our attacking options for the next few months, and he will be able to improve and develop in the Dutch league and play regularly."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.