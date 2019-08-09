Kane Wilson: Tranmere Rovers sign West Bromwich Albion defender on loan

Kane Wilson made 17 appearances on loan with Exeter City last season
Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Kane Wilson from Championship side West Bromwich Albion on a loan deal until January 2020.

Wilson, 19, had spells on loan with Walsall and Exeter last term and played for England at U16 and U17 age groups.

"There were a few offers but I felt Tranmere was the right move for me and the manager was welcoming," he said.

"I'm a player who gives 100% on the pitch and I'll do whatever the team needs. I can't wait to start."

