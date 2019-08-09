Kane Wilson: Tranmere Rovers sign West Bromwich Albion defender on loan
Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Kane Wilson from Championship side West Bromwich Albion on a loan deal until January 2020.
Wilson, 19, had spells on loan with Walsall and Exeter last term and played for England at U16 and U17 age groups.
"There were a few offers but I felt Tranmere was the right move for me and the manager was welcoming," he said.
"I'm a player who gives 100% on the pitch and I'll do whatever the team needs. I can't wait to start."
