Saido Berahino joins Zulte Waregem after Stoke exit

Saido Berahino playing for Burundi at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
Saido Berahino played for Burundi at the Africa Cup of Nations this summer

Former Stoke City and West Brom striker Saido Berahino has signed for Belgian top-flight side Zulte Waregem.

Berahino, 26, left Stoke "by mutual agreement" on Wednesday after scoring just five goals since joining the Championship side in January 2017.

The Burundi international has signed a two-year deal, with the option of a third, and is available for Saturday's game against champions Genk.

"I have regained my confidence and my pleasure in football," he said.

