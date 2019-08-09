Hibernian v Cardiff Met: Champions League dream got Clare Williamson through injury

Clare Williamson (left) spent two years missing from the Hibs side with a serious knee injury

Clare Williamson says dreaming of playing in the Champions League got her through years of injury frustration.

The Hibs defender, 22, had to stay home as her team-mates flew out to Romania for their last European trek in 2017.

However, she soaked up every bit of Wednesday's 3-0 win over Tbilisi Nike after starting in the first of Hibs' three qualifying matches in Slovenia.

"These were the games when I was out that I set myself to get back for," Williamson told BBC Scotland.

"It was the meniscus in my knee, but it was a bit more complicated than they expected. It look me quite a long time to get back, I was probably out for about two years in total on and off so it feels good to finally be fit again.

"Just playing in the Champions League is the thing I've always wanted to fight back for. I missed the last tournament in Romania so to be a part of this and be away with the girls feels great.

"I definitely contemplated maybe it was never going to go for me again. But the girls - when you see them succeeding, you see them get opportunities in the Champions League, and doing so well, winning cups - it's just such a strong motivation to get back. You want to be a part of that.

"I think if you definitely want something enough you can set your mind to it, you can get back. You just have to keep hoping and knowing if you do all the right things you're giving yourself the best chance."

The top two in Group Three go head-to-head on Saturday morning, with Welsh champions Cardiff Met beating hosts Pomurje Beltinci 1-0 with a late goal.

The group is completed on Tuesday, with only the group winners qualifying for the last 32.

"Cardiff dug in well against Pomurje, who had a lot of pressure," said Williamson, who return to action in June.

"They're not going to be easy. I think they'll get stuck in and make it really hard for us.

"They both look a higher level than the one we've just played. But that's good, that's what we want. To make it through the Champions League we're going to have to come up against good teams, that's just what we expect.

"If we win all three games then we qualify so every game is a must-win."