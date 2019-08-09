Faissal El Bakhtaoui: Queen of the South sign striker on one-year deal

Faissal El Bakhtaoui scored three goals last season

Faissal El Bakhtaoui has joined Queen of the South on a one-year deal and the 26-year-old could face former club Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

The striker had four years at East End Park before joining Dundee in 2016 and was loaned back to the Pars last term.

"It has taken a few weeks but I am delighted to have been able to bring Faissal to the club," Queens manager Allan Johnston told the Queens website.

"I had him at Dunfermline so he is a player I know well."

El Bakhtaoui has scored 54 goals in 191 club appearances in Scotland, with 46 of those coming for Dunfermline.

