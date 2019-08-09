Monaco 0-3 Lyon: Fabregas red after VAR review; Depay scores

Former Arsenal and Chelsea player Cesc Fabregas (third left) signed for Monaco last January

Memphis Depay scored as Lyon opened their Ligue 1 campaign with a 3-0 win over Monaco, who had Cesc Fabregas sent off following a VAR review.

The visitors were 1-0 up through Moussa Dembele when Fabregas was shown red after being initially shown yellow for clipping Leo Dubois' leg.

Referee Ruddy Buquet changed his decision after watching the replay.

Depay made it 2-0 with a deflected shot and Lucas Tousart drilled in a late third for coach Sylvinho's side.

"I said in the week all our three or four opening games will be difficult and Monaco were a difficult opposition, I'm happy with the result," said Lyon's new manager, who was a left-back at Arsenal.

"I hoped my team would play like this, there's always improvements to be made but I am happy."