Match ends, Monaco 0, Lyon 3.
Monaco 0-3 Lyon: Fabregas red after VAR review; Depay scores
-
- From the section European Football
Memphis Depay scored as Lyon opened their Ligue 1 campaign with a 3-0 win over Monaco, who had Cesc Fabregas sent off following a VAR review.
The visitors were 1-0 up through Moussa Dembele when Fabregas was shown red after being initially shown yellow for clipping Leo Dubois' leg.
Referee Ruddy Buquet changed his decision after watching the replay.
Depay made it 2-0 with a deflected shot and Lucas Tousart drilled in a late third for coach Sylvinho's side.
"I said in the week all our three or four opening games will be difficult and Monaco were a difficult opposition, I'm happy with the result," said Lyon's new manager, who was a left-back at Arsenal.
"I hoped my team would play like this, there's always improvements to be made but I am happy."
Line-ups
Monaco
- 40Lecomte
- 12Aguilar
- 25Glik
- 37Panzo
- 2Ballo-ToureBooked at 54mins
- 39HenrichsSubstituted forTraoréat 74'minutes
- 5Jemerson
- 11Gelson Martins
- 4FàbregasBooked at 30mins
- 7Rony LopesSubstituted forSyllaat 81'minutes
- 35FosterSubstituted forBoschiliaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Benaglio
- 21Traoré
- 22Chadli
- 26Boschilia
- 31Bastião Dias
- 32Badiashile Mukinayi
- 34Sylla
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 14DuboisBooked at 63mins
- 3Andersen
- 5Denayer
- 28KoneSubstituted forTeteat 86'minutes
- 12Mendes Ribeiro
- 29Tousart
- 8AouarBooked at 33minsSubstituted forde Souza Oliveiraat 77'minutes
- 10TraoréSubstituted forCornetat 83'minutes
- 9Dembele
- 11Depay
Substitutes
- 6Guedes Filho
- 7Terrier
- 22de Souza Oliveira
- 23Tete
- 24Diop Gueye
- 27Cornet
- 30Tatarusanu
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 0, Lyon 3.
Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet following a fast break.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Lucas Tousart.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Panzo (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sylla.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Kenny Tete.
Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lyon).
Gelson Martins (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Kenny Tete replaces Youssouf Kone.
Foul by Maxwel Cornet (Lyon).
Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Maxwel Cornet replaces Bertrand Traoré.
Memphis Depay (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruben Aguilar (Monaco).
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Moussa Sylla replaces Rony Lopes.
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 0, Lyon 3. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thiago Mendes.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Jean Lucas replaces Houssem Aouar.
Moussa Dembele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jason Denayer.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Adama Traoré replaces Benjamin Henrichs.
Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).
Gabriel Boschilia (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Dembele following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Gabriel Boschilia (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jemerson.
Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Jonathan Panzo.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Mendes.
Booking
Léo Dubois (Lyon) is shown the yellow card.
Léo Dubois (Lyon) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt blocked. Rony Lopes (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Gelson Martins (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.
Attempt missed. Léo Dubois (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thiago Mendes.
Attempt blocked. Joachim Andersen (Lyon) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré with a cross.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Benjamin Lecomte.
Booking
Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco).
Offside, Monaco. Benjamin Henrichs tries a through ball, but Rony Lopes is caught offside.