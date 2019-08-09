Irish Premiership: Ten-man Glenavon draw 1-1 with Glentoran in league opener

Darren Murray put Glentoran in front with the first goal of the Premiership season

Glenavon drew 1-1 with Glentoran in the first game of the new Irish Premiership season despite having Rhys Marshall sent-off in the first half.

Darren Murray ran onto John Herron's threaded pass in the fourth minute to score with a right-foot finish.

Glenavon levelled after 13 minutes when Sammy Clingan's free-kick from outside the area was deflected past debutant Glentoran goalkeeper Marijan Antolovic.

Marshall received a second yellow card on 38 for a challenge on Joe Crowe.

The last meeting between the sides had seen Glentoran defeat Gary Hamilton's side 4-2 in a Europa League play-off semi-final at Mourneview Park in May.

The East Belfast Glens finished last season in seventh place in the table but the completion of a takeover by a consortium led by British-Iranian businessman Ali Shams Mohammad Pour has brought extra investment into the club.

Visiting manager Mick McDermott handed starting berths to three of his many summer signings, Croatian goalkeeper Marijan Antolovic and midfielder Hrvoje Plum, along with ex-Drogheda United and St Pat's Athletic winger Thomas Byrne. Patrick McClean came on as a second-half substitute.

Glenavon had a quieter close-season on the transfer front as they aim to at least emulate the third position they achieved last term.

Glenavon striker Andrew Mitchell and Glentoran frontman Curtis Allen had to settle for places on their respective benches for the game but it was another forward, Murray, who made an early impact on the game with a clinically taken opening goal.

Clingan's deflected free-kick wrong-footed Antolovic and soon after Jordan Jenkins passed up a good opportunity when he slammed his left-foot shot against the bar.

At the other end Byrne forced Jonny Tuffey into a smart save low down to his right with a well-struck drive.

Marshall was shown a second yellow by referee Evan Boyce after being booked five minutes previously but despite the Glens enjoying the majority of possession in the second half and piling on the pressure late on they were unable to carve out many chances or fashion a winning goal.

Glenavon remained resolute in defence and were good value for coming away from their first competitive game of the season with a point.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton: "We were down to 10 men quite early but the boys stood up and were counted.

"Our fitness levels showed, even though our match fitness isn't as good at this time of the season, and to come away with some sort of result is pleasing.

"The shape of the team in the second half was excellent and thankfully we got the draw."

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott: "We scored a really good early goal but let Glenavon back into it.

"Even though they went down to 10 men they dug in and although we kept probing we didn't have the quality to break them down.

"We have a team gelling together and at different fitness levels, plus we had a couple suspended, so I'm not disappointed with the result, just maybe a bit with the performance."