Martin Skrtel: Atalanta sign former Liverpool defender

Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel has joined Serie A side Atalanta on a free transfer.

The Slovak, 34, spent the last three seasons at Fenerbahce after joining from Liverpool in 2016, following nine years at Anfield.

The four-time Slovakian Player of the Year has played almost 600 professional games in his career.

Atalanta finished third in Serie A last season and will play in the Champions League for the first time this season.

